Police: Woman found hiding in the woods after hitting a man with car

A Gulfport woman was arrested Monday after police say she hit a man with a car and then ran away.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Elizabeth Kate Martin, 38, was arrested Monday at about 11:45 a.m. on a charge of fleeing the scene of an accident with injuries. Bromen said she was found in a wooded area between 59th Avenue and Canal Road.
The hit-and-run happened at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 58th Avenue and 29th Street. Bromen said the male attempted to jump onto the hood when Martin drove forward causing him to fall to the ground. Martin ran over the victim, exited the vehicle and fled. The injured man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Bromen said the man was in serious but stable condition Tuesday after he was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.
“There were some witnesses at the scene who pointed police in the direction that Martin had ran,” Bromen said. “A K-9 was used to track her scent and we found her in the woods.”
Martin was taken to the Harrison County jail. Her bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Fant Walker.
