Feds make case against 4 George County men for meth trafficking

Four George County residents have pleaded guilty in a federal meth-trafficking operation, federal court records show.
Tykail Demond Moye, 23, pleaded guilty last week to distribution of more than 50 grams of meth in George County. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and up to $1 million at his July 31 sentencing.
Three others, Darrell Dennis, 32, Melvin Jerrell Walker, 27, and Mario Fairley, 36, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging them with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. They are facing maximum prison terms of up to 20 years and up to $1 million fine.
The crimes occurred at different times between January 2014 and December 2016.
A criminal forfeiture was also filed in the case to recoup any profits from drug sales. All four remain jailed pending sentencing.
They each had previous run-ins with the law and have remained jailed since their initial arrests.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie prosecuted the case.
