May 01, 2017 12:01 PM

Gulfport police: Driver fled after hitting pedestrian

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Gulfport

A woman was arrested Monday after she struck a pedestrian she knew and fled, according to Gulfport police.

The man, 42, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, 38, ran from the scene of the 11:30 a.m. crash in the area of 58th and 29th Avenue, Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Monday.

Police arrested her after a brief foot chase in a wooded area around Canal Road and 28th Street, Bromen said.

The driver and the pedestrian knew one another, Bromen said.

Police are in the process of determining what charges the woman will face.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

