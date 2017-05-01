Crime

May 01, 2017 10:27 AM

Sheriff: Minors forced their way into home and stole guns, money

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Four minors arrested over the weekend are accused of forcing their way into a Jackson County home and stealing guns and money, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested the boys, ages 12 to 15, after they kicked in a door of a home Saturday night and stole three guns and some a glass jar full of change, a release said.

Deputies charged all four as minors. They are being held at the Jackson County youth jail.

Investigators recovered the money and two of the stolen weapons. They believe the third was thrown into Fort Bayou.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break
Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive 1:45

Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive
'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 1:06

'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos