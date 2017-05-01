Sheriff: Minors forced their way into home and stole guns, money

Four minors arrested over the weekend are accused of forcing their way into a Jackson County home and stealing guns and money, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested the boys, ages 12 to 15, after they kicked in a door of a home Saturday night and stole three guns and some a glass jar full of change, a release said.
Deputies charged all four as minors. They are being held at the Jackson County youth jail.
Investigators recovered the money and two of the stolen weapons. They believe the third was thrown into Fort Bayou.
To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
