May 01, 2017 9:33 AM

Police: He was recording a woman in a bathroom stall at a Biloxi casino

By Margaret Baker

An Alabama man arrested Sunday is accused of using his cellphone to record a woman in the bathroom at a South Mississippi casino, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.

Gabriel Terrell, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested on a charge of peeping tom.

The woman was using the restroom at Harrah’s Gulf Coast when she realized she was being recorded, panicked and called for help. Casino personnel heard the commotion and went to help, a release said.

Terrell was arrested after he walked out of the bathroom stall next to the woman.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Terrell’s bond at $25,000.

