Crime

May 01, 2017 9:29 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for April 29-30, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, April 29, 2017, and Sunday, April 30, 2017, by Coast law enforcement agencies. The charges are listed as shown on jail dockets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break
Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive 1:45

Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive
'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 1:06

'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos