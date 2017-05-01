South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for April 29-30, 2017

Gabriel Sharif Terrell, 32, was arrested Saturday, April 29, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of voyeurism.
Albert Wainwright, 37, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Ashley Parker, 27, was arrested on a charge possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Burbage, 31, was arrested April 29, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Cody Bounds, 25, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Dalton Clark, 19, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of malicious mischief.
Nigel Saunders, 19, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Portia Hill 24, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Roger Cunningham, 36, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tasia Murray, 31, was arrested April 29, 2017, on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Thaddeaus Bryan, 24, was arrested April 29, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and careless driving.
Tracey McCall, 31, was arrested April 29, 2017 by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana.
