Meridian man arrested for threats over Confederate monument removal

A Mississippi man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence over Confederate monument removals in New Orleans and saying he would shoot New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
John Frederick Steiner, 70, of Meridian, allegedly made the call to the lieutenant governor’s office about 3 p.m. on April 25, identifying himself to an administrative assistant and saying he is a Chalmette native.
Steiner allegedly said he would be heading to New Orleans to stand in front of the monuments with his guns and would shoot anyone who came to stop him, including Landrieu, whom he referred to as “little Moon coon.” The reference an allusion to Landrieu's father, Moon, who served as mayor on New Orleans from 1970-'78.
Steiner said he deemed the action to be the only way to “stop all this nonsense.” The person who answered the call said Steiner made the threat multiple times.
For more of this story, visit the New Orleans Advocate.
Comments