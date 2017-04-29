Armed men rob Ocean Springs Sonic, police say

Police say they are investigating the armed robbery of a Sonic Drive-In.
One man entered the business, at 740 Bienville Blvd., about 2:20 a.m. while another stood outside as a lookout, police said. The man who entered, who had a shirt over his face, pulled out a gun and demanded money, authorities said.
A manager handed over an undisclosed amount of money and both men fled on foot, running westbound along the railroad tracks.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist in the search but the men have not yet been located.
No detailed description of the suspects was available but anyone with information about the incident can call Ocean Springs police at 228-875-2211 or anonymously report a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
