Third arrest made in Suzuki City burglary

Biloxi police have made an additional arrest in connection with a burglary at Suzuki City in February, authorities said.
Jerrell Maxon Jr., 20, of New Orleans, was arrested Friday on an outstanding burglary warrant.
The burglary reportedly occurred on Feb. 22, when the store, at 211 Beauvoir Road, was broken into and several motorcycles stolen. The bikes were hauled away in the back of a U-Haul truck which was reported stolen out of New Orleans, said Lt. Chris De Back in a news release.
The truck and bikes were recovered after a short chase down Interstate 10. Brandon Jermey Johnson, 20, of Mirror, Louisiana, and Brandon Macklin Soublet, 25, of Violet, La., were arrested on a burglary charge the same day.
Maxon could not be found and a warrant was issued.
After his arrest, Maxon was taken to the Harrison County jail on a $75,000 bond.
