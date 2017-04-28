Sheriff says employee took cash from Jackson County Animal Shelter

An employee at the Jackson County Animal Shelter was arrested for stealing money from the shelter, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
David Elias Kihyet Jr., 29, of Gautier, was arrested at the shelter Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation in February when the shelter reported $600 was missing. Kihyet was developed as the suspect.
Kihyet was arrested on an embezzlement charge and on a drug possession charge. Both are misdemeanors.
Kihyet is held at the Jackson County jail. He was not given a bond, as he is on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
