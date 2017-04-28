He was arrested for DUI in March. Cops found 3 other convictions.

A man arrested for impaired driving by Biloxi police Thursday has had three prior DUI convictions in the past five years, a police lieutenant said.
Police arrested Alfred Zimrus Thomas Jr., 33, after learning he had felony warrant for driving under the influence, 4th or subsequent offense, Lt. Christoper DeBack said.
De Back said Biloxi police had previously arrested Thomas on a DUI charge on March 16 after he was pulled over for speeding on Pass Road, near the Popp’s Ferry Road intersection.
An investigation showed Thomas has three prior DUI convictions in the last 5 years.
Thomas was taken to the Harrison County jail Thursday. He is held on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
