South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 27, 2017

Ashley Sunday, 26, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Waveland Police on a probation violation.
Carlin Whitfield, 20, was arrested April 27, 2017, on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, MDMA and a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone and acetaminophen. He also faces misdemeanor charges of improper turn, no proof of insurance, no driver's license, no seat belt, false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, probation violation and a bench warrant for simple assault. He also had bond revoked on an aggravated assault charge.
Chad Ladner, 35, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth; and embezzlement; trust property.
Charles McDunnah, 54, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Christine Cooper, 27, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for manufacture of a controlled substance.
Christy Parker, 32, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth.
Cobie Rupert, 18, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of armed robbery.
Daniel Bear, 27, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony child neglect. He is on a hold for authorities in Clanton, Alabama.
Gilberto Lugo, 31, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony taking of a motor vehicle.
James Clingan, 42, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of voyeurism.
Jerrell Maxon, 30, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of commercial burglary.
Kenneth Cripps, 41, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on alias capias warrants for burglary and receiving stolen property.
Marion McVay, 39, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Mickey Sudduth, 43, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine HCL. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, domestic violence.
Mohamed Hussain, 29, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a business.
Neville Conner, 29, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of improper tag.
Peter Youngblood, 23, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Goss, 43, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of sexual battery and a probation warrant for kidnapping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, no insurance, running a stop sign and improper equipment.
Scott Williams, 49, was arrested April 27, 2017, on alias capias warrants for transfer of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Shane Fallo, 26, possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
Tori Helton, 56, was arrested April 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Brent Laughlin, 40, was arrested April 27 on a charge of commercial burglary.
Leslie Bentley, 57, was arrested April 27 on a charge of fugitive from justice.
Rachel Marie Beaty, 30, was arrested April 27 on the charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Ricky Jackson , 31, was arrested April 27 on a charge of violation of probation.
