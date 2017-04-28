Armed robbery of Gulfport business an inside job, police allege

The Gulfport Police Department says an employee set up an armed robbery of the business where he worked.
Police have arrested the man, Giovanni Rasheed Smith, along with Cobie Demetrick Rupert, on charges of armed robbery. Both 18-year-olds are from Gulfport.
Investigators are still trying to identify a third suspect, a news release from the department says.
Two armed men armed with handguns entered the store at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money, the department said in a news release.
Police did not say at what business the crime occurred.
Both Smith and Rupert were taken to the Harrison County jail, where Smith’s bond was set at $150,000 and Rupert’s at $250,000.
The police department asks that anyone with information about the crime call 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments