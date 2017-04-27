Crime

April 27, 2017 2:53 PM

Man sexually assaulted child he was watching, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on a complaint alleging he sexually assaulted a child he was watching for a family member.

Police arrested the man Wednesday on a charge of sexually battery. The child is an 8-year-old girl, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The man was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Sun Herald does not identify those arrested in sex-crime cases unless they are charged with more than one felony; have been indicted; or are in a position of public trust, such as a coach or teacher.

