Man sexually assaulted child he was watching, police say

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on a complaint alleging he sexually assaulted a child he was watching for a family member.
Police arrested the man Wednesday on a charge of sexually battery. The child is an 8-year-old girl, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The man was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Sun Herald does not identify those arrested in sex-crime cases unless they are charged with more than one felony; have been indicted; or are in a position of public trust, such as a coach or teacher.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
