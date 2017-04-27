Sex offender gets 17 years for crossing state lines for sex with girl

A repeat child-sex offender from Kiln began talking to a 13-year-old a South Alabama girl about sex in emails to her school-issued laptop computer.
James Wesley Peterson, 32 is now sentenced to 17 years in prison on a guilty plea. He had planned to meet at the public library in Fairhope, Alabama, and have sex, a court document said.
Peterson, who lived on Blueberry Hill Road in Kiln, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Peterson had been convicted on four counts of exploitation of a child in Harrison County in 2004 and one count on the same charge in Forrest County in 2011, Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler said in a news release.
Peterson also was registered as a child-sex offender on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
An FBI agent’s criminal complaint details how Peterson began to lure the girl, and how she responded by sending him pictures of her breasts and genitals. Her mother found the pictures and messages while checking her daughter’s emails.
FBI agent pretends to be the girl
The girl’s mother began communicating with Peterson, pretending to be the girl, and the mother notified the Fairhope Police Department. Police notified the FBI on Sept. 29, and an undercover FBI agent gave Peterson a phone number believed to belong to the girl. The agent began texting Peterson on a smart phone.
The emails and text messages contained sexual connotations, and Peterson noted he knew the girl’s age, the agent said.
Peterson began to make arrangements to meet the girl.
One text said, “I’m gonna kiss you silly. And probably touch you in a few inappropriate places ... if you don’t mind.”
“I might try to jump your bones, too,” the text said, including a devil emoji.
In a text that followed, Peterson said, “You want me to make love to you in my truck on the day we meet?”
Library meeting led to arrest
Peterson planned to meet the girl at the Fairhope library at 4 p.m. Nov. 1, 2016, the agent said.
When Peterson arrived, the FBI and Fairhope police met him and took him into custody. Peterson confessed he planned to have sex with the girl, but later pleaded not guilty on a four-count indictment, court records show.
Peterson changed his plea Jan. 20.
U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Grande ordered prison and lifetime supervision on Wednesday. The judge recommended a mental health evaluation and treatment, intense psychological counseling and sex-offender treatment. The judge also set restrictions on Peterson’s use of computer and electronic devices.
Fairhope police and Project Safe Childhood were instrumental in the investigation, said Robert Laskey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Mobile, Alabama, division.
Project Child Safe is a nationwide program that aims to curb and prosecute child sexual exploitation and abuse committed over the internet and to help in the prosecution. Project Safe Childhood also helps identify and rescue victims.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
