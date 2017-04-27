He helped score 9 kilos of meth in drug swap — with undercover cop

A Waveland man has admitted he was part of a plan to obtain 9 kilos of crystal meth with the intention of swapping it and $56,000 for 5 kilos of cocaine.
Michael Denham, 31, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute meth.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine at his July 26 sentencing.
He also has agreed to forfeit $4,511.
He is held without bond.
Denham had been arrested with Sean Ufland, 36, of Bay St. Louis, and Keon Hawkins, 36, of North Bergen, New Jersey, in an undercover investigation.
The meth deal with cash thrown in was part of a plan to buy 5 kilos of cocaine.
Hawkins had wanted to buy 5 kilos, but told the supplier he had cash for only 2 kilos plus $56,000. He offered to provide 9 pounds of crystal meth in exchange for the other 3 kilos of cocaine.
Denham introduced Hawkins to Ufland, who brokered the meth deal in Oakland, California. He also paid airline tickets for the two to fly to Oakland and make arrangements of have the “highest grade” of meth shipped to Gulfport in two days.
Court documents show Denham rented a hotel room in Gulfport, where the shipment was delivered, and gave Hawkins a ride to meet a cocaine dealer at the Island View Casino Resort. The cocaine dealer was in fact an undercover officer with the DEA High Intensity Drug-Trafficking Area Task Force.
Hawkins and Ufland have pleaded guilty to the same charge as Denham and face the same penalties.
Hawkins will be sentenced June 7. He has agreed to forfeit $3,900, a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1987 Buick Regal, a forfeiture order said.
Ufland will be sentenced July 6.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
