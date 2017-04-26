Cash reward offered after equipment stolen from farm near Stone County

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Metro Crime Stoppers need the public’s help to identify who took a custom trailer and other farm equipment from a cattle farm on the Stone-Forrest county line Saturday.
Investigators say the suspects attached the 24-foot gooseneck trailer to the pickup truck they were driving and left the property and headed south on U.S. 49 toward Stone County.
A Kuhn hay cutter and Vermeer Rebel 5310 hay baler were on the trailer when it was stolen, said Diane James, coordinator for Metro Crime Stoppers. The items that were stolen are valued at thousands of dollars.
The items were taken from a family who operates a cattle farm on the property, and they weren’t insured, James said. The owners, who were previously members of the military, hope the people responsible for taking their equipment are found and their equipment is recovered.
“They’ve taken quite a hit,” James said. “They hope they can recover their machinery.”
The MDA and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for tips that lead to the arrests of people involved in the theft and the recovery of the stolen machinery.
“Give us a call so we can help the owners recover their hard-earned property,” James said. “No one has the right to just drive off with it.”
Anyone with information about the theft should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. All calls are anonymous and confidential. Callers are given an identification number instead of revealing their names.
