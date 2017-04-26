Elderly man targeted in armed carjacking, kidnapping

Pascagoula police arrested two suspects in an armed carjacking of an elderly man Tuesday morning, Police Lt. Doug Adams said Wednesday.
Tommy Hill, 33, and Christy Burnett, 25, both of Tennessee, were arrested on charges of armed carjacking, and kidnapping.
The suspects pulled a gun on the victim after he pulled up to his home on Parsley Two Avenue in Pascagoula about 7:30 a.m., Adams said in a release.
The victim got out of his car, but the suspects forced him back in.
Burnett drove the victim’s car while Hill held a gun on the victim until they stopped and let the victim out at the corner of Pascagoula Street and U.S. 90. The victim alerted a jogger, who called to report the incident to police.
Pascagoula police arrested the suspects at the intersection of Brooks Street and Old Mobile Highway. Both are being held in the Jackson County jail on total bonds of $100,000 each.
Police are trying to reach the jogger who reported the incident. To report information, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
