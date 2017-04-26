South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Adam Ladner, 39, was arrested April 25, 2017, by MHP on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of first offense DUI.
Albert Morgan, 18, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Long Beach Police on three felony charges of burglary of all but a dwelling and five felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Broderick Tyler, 24, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias for malicious mischief. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing and two contempt of court bench warrants.
Bryan Floyd, 52, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault, running a stop sighn and contempt of court.
Chuck Cumberland, 30, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Gary Perkins, 20, was arrested April 25, 2017, Long Beach Police on three felony charges of burglary of all but a dwelling and five felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Jaquan Moffett, 18, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on three felony charges of burglary of all but a dwelling and five felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Joshua Avery, 34, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is on a hold for Ogle County Sheriff's Office.
Julie Corey, 46, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Biloxi Police on an indictment of felony bad check.
Logan Breeland, 19, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, marijuana.
Marquise Spanks, 26, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He is on a hold for Pearl River.
Phineas Williams, 19, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Long Beach Police on three felony charges of burglary of all but a dwelling and five felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Willie Duckworth, 35, was arrested April 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine HCL.
Christopher Ridley, 28, was arrested April 25 on the charges of grand larceny and violation of probation.
Christie Burnett, 25, was arrested April 25 on the charges of kidnapping and armed carjacking.
Justin Holloman, 28, was arrested April 25 on a charge of violation of probation.
Tommy Lee Hill III, 28, was arrested April 25 on the charges of kidnapping and armed carjacking.
