Once a star athlete, he turned to dealing. Now he’s going to prison.

As a teen, Melvin Eugene Summers was a star running back at Moss Point High School, but as an adult, he was a documented member of the Bloods street gang who sold drugs for a living with a sub-machine gun by his side.
Summers, 37, cried in January when he was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, but he held it together Friday when a state judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison, day for day, for trafficking drugs in Jackson County.
Judge Kathy King Jackson also fined Summers $3,000 and ordered him to pay all court costs associated with his prosecution on state charges of drug trafficking and distribution. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently.
In the state’s case, Summers had admitted to trafficking 40 dosage units of meth and distributing up to 30 grams of cocaine. He admitted selling the cocaine to a confidential informant. He had pleaded guilty in March.
In April, Summers was sentenced to an additional seven years and five months in federal prison for using a submachine gun when he distributed more than 1,798 kilos of marijuana in Moss Point.
“My office is dedicated to protecting our community and punishing drug dealers,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. “I hope this 12-year, day-for-day jail sentence sends a message that selling drugs and feeding the addictions of so many people will not be tolerated.”
Local, state and federal investigators started investigating Summers in March 2012. The investigation began after an informant told federal agents Summers had been selling large amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and firearms from a home he rented on Hubert Street.
Summers used the Hubert Street home for the drug business and lived elsewhere, an FBI agent said.
Summers has also been convicted of dog fighting and receiving stolen property.
He was first convicted of a felony in 2004 when he pleaded guilty to five counts of dog fighting. After that investigation, Summers admitted staging dog fights at his brother’s home at times in 2001 before he joined the street gang and decided to sell drugs for a living instead.
