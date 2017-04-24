Man found on boat enjoying owner’s food and clothes, Biloxi police say

A man who spent all day on shore came back to his docked boat in Biloxi and found someone inside his cabin eating his food and wearing his clothes, Biloxi police say.
Investigator Matthew DeDual said police responded to the 600 block of Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a burglary of a vessel.
A man told police he had been gone all day and returned to his boat and found another man inside of the cabin eating food and drinking beverages, DeDual said.
The victim confronted the man inside his boat, and the man fled on foot after a brief altercation, DeDual said.
Officers found 57-year-old David Randall Eubanks shortly after the incident, and he was wearing a T-shirt that belonged to the victim. The shirt was gray and had “The Coast” written across the front it.
Eubanks was arrested on a burglary of a water vessel charge, and he’s held at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $50,000.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments