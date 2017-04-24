He’s accused of killing a man and stuffing his body in a freezer, but will he get bond?

A man accused of killing his roommate and stuffing his body in a freezer at their rental home is due in County Court on Monday afternoon to hear the formal charges against him.
Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, is facing a charge of capital murder in the March strangulation death of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. in the Latimer community. Kirkendall, from Indiana, had rented the home on Althea Street and Stafford had moved in with him a short time later.
The man who owned the rental home discovered the remains on March 20 in an unplugged freezer in the home and alerted authorities.
Capital murder is a murder committed during the commission of another felony crime, in this case auto theft.
Captured
Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Federal later arrested Stafford in Portland, Oregon. According to marshals, Stafford had gone by bus from Biloxi to Portland with cash he had received from a relative for the sale of Kirkendall’s car. The relative also gave Stafford a gun as another form of payment for the car.
Stafford was on the run for a while before authorities received information about his possible whereabouts. Based on that information, marshals did surveillance at downtown Portland home where Stafford’s known contacts lived.
Stafford was taken into custody there on a probation violation, with a hold placed on him so he would be transferred to Jackson County to face charges here. At the time of the Portland arrest, Stafford was on probation after receiving a 12-month sentence for meth possession in Portland.
Car for a gun
Authorities have recovered a gun they believe Stafford received from the sale of Kirkendall’s car. A woman called authorities to say Stafford had given her a gun when he stayed overnight at her home one day. Marshals believe the gun is the same one Stafford received as part of the payment for Kirkendall’s car.
Authorities found Kirkendall’s stolen Cadillac at the Stafford’s cousin’s home. The cousin told authorities he had given Stafford cash and the gun as payment for Kirkendall’s car.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments