South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 24, 2017

Charles Shannon Parker, 38, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Coty Joseph Bergeron, 26, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
George Anthony Norman, 38, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Jason Jerrod Clark, 35, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute.
Jordan Loriche Roberts, 26, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
Julio Rosales, 29, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Paige Jewell Hall, 23, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
Troy Michael Bauden, 34, was arrested Sunday, April 23, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of third-offense DUI.
