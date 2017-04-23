South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 22, 2017

Dwight Ray Braswell, 40, was arrested Saturday, April 22, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
John Eric Stringer, 40, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Saturday, April 22, 2017, on charges of burglary of a dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Lindsey, 45, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, April 22, 2017, on a hold from the State Board of Pardons and Parole in Atlanta, Georgia, involving a cocaine possession conviction.
Kenneth William Valenten, 45, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, April 22, 2017, on a charge of possession of Fentanyl.
Milton John Bowie, 27, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on Saturday, April 22, 2017, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Pamela Elizabeth Ryan, 34, was arrested Saturday, April 22, 2017, by the Moss Point Police Department on a charge of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Russell Lane Herrin, 34, was arrested April 22, 2017, by the Gautier Police Department on charges of burglary of a dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen William Veasley, 26, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, April 22, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a water vessel.
Comments