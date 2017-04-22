South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, April 21, 2017

Ashleigh Moss, 27, was arrested April 21 on the charges of armed robbery and possession of weapon by a felon.
Jeremy Pollard, 40, was arrested April 21 on the charges of armed robbery and possession of weapon by a felon.
Lauren Misko, 30, was arrested April 21 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injuries.
Sherri Moran, 45, was arrested April 21 on the charges of possession cocaine and possession of amphetamine.
Thomas Stafford, 40, was arrested April 21 on a charge of murder.
Brooke Naron, 35, was arrested April 21 on a charge of burglary.
Cody Ladner, 21, was arrested April 21 on a charge of possession of meth.
Jana Kern, 25, was arrested April 21 on a charge of embezzlement.
John Pfeiffer, 42, was arrested April 21 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance.
Justin White, 32, was arrested April 21 on a charge of auto burglary.
Michael Fields, 21, was arrested April 21 on a charge of possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
Stuart Oldham, 24, was arrested April 21 on the charges of possession of meth and violation of probation.
Zachary Morgan, 38, was arrested April 21 on the charges of armed robbery and possession of weapon by a felon.
Comments