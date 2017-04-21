College campus blocked off as police, helicopter look for wanted man

Police blocked streets around the Jefferson Davis campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Friday as a helicopter crew helped police look for a wanted man.
Officials said a Gulfport police officer had tried pull a car over but a man got out of it and ran.
The man is wanted on a Circuit Court warrant on charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield to blue lights and sirens, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The man is not considered armed and dangerous, he said.
A Harrison County helicopter crew was in the area for a training exercise and assisted in the search, but the man, whose name was not released, had disappeared, Peterson said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments