She ran her car into her boyfriend, then drove away, police say

Police have arrested a woman they said ran her car into her boyfriend, then drove away.
Police arrested Lauren Lindsey Misko, 30, after investigating a 911 call of an injured man lying on the road in the 100 block of Brady Drive, Sgt. O’Neil Adams said.
A witness reported it about 1:45 p.m. Monday and described a car that drove away, Adams said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and then to an out-of-state hospital, Adams said. The man had been unable to talk to police at the time.
Investigators said it was Misko’s car that hit the man, he said. Police questioned her but released her pending further investigation.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for her on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. She turned herself in Friday.
The couple had argued, Adams said, “but right now we’re only hearing the woman’s side of what happened.”
He declined to give the woman’s version, saying investigators hope to interview the man Monday or Tuesday and get his version.
“More than likely, we will send the case to a grand jury and let them decide if they want to amend the charge to aggravated assault or leave it like it is,” Adams said.
Judge Albert Fountain set Misko’s bond at $50,000.
She was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
