Police say 4 masked bandits robbed Biloxi man at gunpoint at his home

Biloxi police say four people wearing masks robbed a man at gunpoint Friday morning as he was leaving his home to go to work.
Police Lt. Christopher De Back said Jeremy Alan Pollard, 40; Michael James Beatty, 35; Zachary Justin Morgan, 38; and Ashleigh Jordanne Moss, 27, were arrested later Friday, each on a charge of armed robbery. De Back said all have felony convictions, so each received an additional charge of felon in possession of a weapon.
De Back said the man was robbed in the 1500 block of Popp’s Ferry Road. The man’s wallet and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken. The four were picked up during a traffic stop at Popp’s Ferry and Campbell roads.
Judge Albert Fountain set the bonds for them at $25,000 each.
