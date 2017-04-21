South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 20, 2017

Alfred Bernard, 24, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Brittany Ray, 28, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Deondrea York, 27, was arrested April 20, 2017, by MDOC on a drug court violation for controlled substance violations.
Devin O'Connell, 19, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Dominique Best, 30, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Douglas Stinnett, 24, was arrested April 20, 2017, on a drug court violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Haley Audibert, 19, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Jeremy McClellan, 37, was arrested April 20, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jessie Waaga, 26, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of taking of a motor vehicle.
Thomas Pearson, 33, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Tristonduyquan Nguyen, 21, was arrested April 20, 2017, by MDOC on a drug court violation for burglary of all but a dwelling.
William Smith, 49, was arrested April 20, 2017, by MDOC on a circuit court warrant for felony DUI.
Xavier Hall, 24, was arrested April 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a stolen firearm.
Steven Johnson, 30, was arrested April 20 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
Andrea Price, 34, was arrested April 20 on a charge of arson.
Jospeh Wayne Brewer, 39, was arrested April 20 on the charges of possession of meth, felony pursuit and receiving stolen property.
Keith Johnson, 29, was arrested April 20 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of a scheduled substance.
Levi Lopez, 33, was arrested April 20 on a charge of identity theft.
Sandra Brown, 53, was arrested April 20 on a charge of violation of probation.
