Man found at home being burglarized accused in others with girlfriend

Investigators have linked a man found at a house being burglarized and his girlfriend to two other burglaries, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
They are Charles Timothy Martin, 38, and Jennifer Massey, 35.
Investigators found Martin at a home on Gray Avenue in Ocean Springs about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ezell said. They determined Martin had broken into the home, which is next to his home.
While talking to Martin, investigators connected him to the burglary of a home and a shed a day earlier on Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, he said.
Massey was the driver in the burglaries on Old Biloxi Road, Ezell said.
Martin faces a commercial burglary charge and two counts of residential burglary.
Massey faces two counts of residential burglary.
The stolen property in all the cases has been recovered, but more charges could be filed, Ezell said.
Both were booked at the county jail.
Bonds were set at $30,000 for Martin and $10,000 for Massey.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
