K-9 takes down Vancleave man wanted on felony warrants

A police dog took down a Vancleave man who ran through woods, allegedly to avoid arrest on felony warrants.
Joseph Wayne Brewer, 39, was arrested about 11 p.m. Wednesday after a deputy sheriff and a Gautier police officer and his K-9, Caesar, chased after him through woods behind his home, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Brewer struggled with them briefly and once they put him in a patrol car authorities found he had seven grams of crystal meth, Ezell said.
Brewer was arrested on felony charges of eluding, receiving stolen property and possession of meth; and misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and resisting arrest.
He was held at the Jackson County jail with no bond on the eluding charge, the jail docket shows. His bonds on the other felonies were set Thursday at a total of $11,000. His misdemeanor bonds total $1,785.25.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments