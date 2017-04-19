Crime

April 19, 2017 10:32 PM

A man was shot in the head. George County investigators are on the scene.

By Wesley Muller

GEORGE COUNTY

Sheriff’s investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening.

George County Coroner DeaAnn Miller confirmed one man is dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly shot in the head at a location on TLC Lane in a rural area southwest of Lucedale. George County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident sometime after 8 p.m.

A rescue helicopter was initially dispatched to the scene but later returned to base as the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigator Ronnie Thomas said the sheriff’s office should have more details to release Thursday morning.

SunHerald.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

