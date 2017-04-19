Agents seize large amounts of drugs from Bayside home — again

Hancock County narcotics agents arrested two people and recovered large amounts of drugs while executing a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Bayside Park — for the second time in six months.
Germaine Lynall Benton, 38, and Leslie Kim Dahl, 32, each face two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Special Response Team executed arrest warrants and a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Como Street.
Narcotics agents recovered large amounts of marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for distribution in approximately 70 individual bags. They also recovered a significant quantity of prescription pills, drug packaging and distribution equipment and other evidence, Lt. Bill Covington said in a press release.
Covington said the incident marks the second time in six months that agents executed search warrants at the residence and recovered large amounts of drugs there.
He said Benton and Dahl were were out of jail on bonds for the previous felony drug charges at the time of their arrests on Tuesday.
Both are being held at the Hancock County jail with bonds set at $45,000 each. However, they will remain in custody as their bonds on the prior charges have been revoked.
