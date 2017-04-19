Woman admits she had 5 kilos of cocaine hidden in her SUV

A woman who had told a Harrison County deputy she was heading to the beach, but hadn’t packed for a beach trip, has admitted she was traveling with 5 kilos of cocaine.
Sara Elisa Ceron, 30, arrested Oct. 3 on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit, pleaded guilty Tuesday to interstate travel in aid of drug racketeering.
A federal grand jury had also indicted her on a drug-trafficking charge.
She faces up to five years in prison at her July 25 sentencing.
Ceron had been pulled over by a deputy who reported her SUV was drifting from lane to lane, causing motorists behind her to slam on brakes.
She gave conflicting information, saying she was picking up family in Gulfport for a beach trip to Pensacola, but a search of her car showed she had packed no beach wear, beach towels or accessories.
A background check showed she had entered the U.S. at the Brownsville, Texas, crossing, the day before.
She gave permission for a search of her car, and the cocaine was found in “a sophisticated trap,” a federal drug agent said.
She later said her family is in the U.S. without permission, the agent’s affidavit said.
She has been held since her arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
