He was campus police officer when he paid a student $200 for sex

Kevin Sylvester Williams used his position as a Moss Point High School campus police officer to prey on students he sexually assaulted.
A jury deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before convicting Williams on charges of touching of a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery, all while in a position of trust or authority.
Judge Kathy King Jackson set his sentencing on Friday after his attorney asked for time to gather witnesses to make statements on his behalf. The judge agreed, but ordered Williams taken into custody.
He’s facing a prison sentence of up to 45 years.
The crime
The victim was a sophomore at Moss Point High School at the time of the 2009 crimes.
Williams, the victim said, had a habit of making sexually inappropriate comments to students. She said Williams called her out of class to his office and touched her breasts and buttocks.
He had sex with after he drove her in his patrol car to a home off Mississippi 57. Williams paid her $200 afterward.
Williams also has two other sex crime cases pending against him involving two other minors, one of whom is a former student.
Trial testimony
During his tenure as a campus police officer, Williams used his position to gain access to students.
One teacher was suspicious of Williams because she couldn't understand why a campus police officer needed to call a student out of class. She reported her concerns to her supervisor.
But, still, Williams remained on the job.
Two other victims in pending cases said Williams had sexually assaulted them. One of the minors was a student at Colmer Middle School in Pascagoula at the time. The girl said Williams would drive to the school in his patrol car and in uniform and check her out of class.
From there, the girl said, Williams drove her to his mother’s house and sexually assaulted her. Williams claimed he got the girl out of class because she had soiled herself.
Williams testified in his own defense Wednesday, denying any wrongdoing.
Assistant District Attorney George Huffman had this to say: “Each and every day, parents send their kids to school with a reasonable expectation that their kids are safe. This man was that safety net. It was this defendant’s responsibility to make sure these students are safe.”
