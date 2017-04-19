South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Della McGraw, 38, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on felony charges of aquisition by fraud of hydrocodone and two counts of attempted acquisition by fraud of tramadol.
Jan Mosley, 41, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Lydaro Hill, 23, was arrested April 18, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan Garrett, 24, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on an alias capias for burglary.
Nicholas Strickland, 19, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias for credit card fraud.
Ruben Anders, 39, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine.
Steven Parker, 50, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two charges of felony shoplifting. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of probation and contempt of court.
Tamara Mills, 57, was arrested April 18, 2017 on an alias capias for embezzlement by an officer, trustee or public employee.
Verne Chatman, 59, was arrested April 18, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine.
Curtis Owens, 26, was arrested April 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
David Wayne June, 46, was arrested April 18 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Felsiha Carter, 29, was arrested April 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
Michael Moore, 21, was arrested April 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
Sarah Lee Richardson, 37, was arrested April 18 on a charge of violation of probation.
Tony Buchanan, 21, was arrested April 18 on a charge of aggravated assault.
