Crime

April 19, 2017 10:20 AM

Police say this man keeps on shoplifting

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

Police allege Steven Lee Parker has sticky fingers.

The D’Iberville Police Department arrested Parker on Tuesday, charging him with felony shoplifting because it is his third arrest.

Police say he took fishing reels and other sporting goods from Academy Sports + Outdoors. Officers claim he shoplifted multiple times over two months, with the items later found at Coast pawn shops.

Parker is being held in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $50,000.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the alleged crimes contact them at 228-396-4252, call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or report a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break
Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive 1:45

Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive
'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 1:06

'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos