Police say this man keeps on shoplifting

Police allege Steven Lee Parker has sticky fingers.
The D’Iberville Police Department arrested Parker on Tuesday, charging him with felony shoplifting because it is his third arrest.
Police say he took fishing reels and other sporting goods from Academy Sports + Outdoors. Officers claim he shoplifted multiple times over two months, with the items later found at Coast pawn shops.
Parker is being held in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the alleged crimes contact them at 228-396-4252, call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or report a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
