Man, sister of victim charged in St. Martin shooting

Two people sought in a shooting that wounded a man in St. Martin have turned themselves in on charges of aggravated assault.
Tony Lamont Buchanan, 21, and Shaparis Johnson, 17, turned themselves in Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Johnson, being charged as an adult, is the sister of the man who was shot, Ezell said.
Raheem Johnson, 18, was shot once in the groin and was hospitalized.
Investigators suspect Buchanan shot Shaparis Johnson’s brother Friday at his home on Lamont Drive. Raheem Johnson told investigators his sister was driving Buchanan’s car, which slowed in front of his home. Buchanan rolled down the passenger window and shot at Raheem Johnson, Ezell said.
The men reportedly had argued over an allegation Buchanan had shut a car door on the leg of the Raheem Johnson’s 12-year-old nephew.
Buchanan was out of jail on bond on a pending felony malicious mischief charge at the time of the shooting. Buchanan and Shaparis Johnson were being held with no bond pending a court hearing.
Ezell said deputies also arrested the Johnson siblings’ mother, Lucinda Harris, on an unrelated outstanding warrant on a charge of contempt of court.
