Police say woman used false documents to get cash from Super Wal-Mart

Police released surveillance pictures Tuesday of a woman who allegedly used false documents to get more than $1,000 or more from the Super Wal-Mart on U.S. 49.
The woman was last seen wearing slippers, a denim shirt and black pants, and she’s suspected of committing similar crimes at Wal-Marts in neighboring cities, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Video surveillance footage shows the woman entered the Gulfport store about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Bromen said.
The woman used a false gift card to receive an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.
She is wanted on a false pretense charge. The felony involves a loss of $1,000 or more.
Anyone who knows the woman or her whereabouts is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
