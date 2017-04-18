Crime

April 18, 2017 11:17 AM

Police say woman used false documents to get cash from Super Wal-Mart

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Police released surveillance pictures Tuesday of a woman who allegedly used false documents to get more than $1,000 or more from the Super Wal-Mart on U.S. 49.

The woman was last seen wearing slippers, a denim shirt and black pants, and she’s suspected of committing similar crimes at Wal-Marts in neighboring cities, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

Video surveillance footage shows the woman entered the Gulfport store about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Bromen said.

The woman used a false gift card to receive an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

She is wanted on a false pretense charge. The felony involves a loss of $1,000 or more.

Anyone who knows the woman or her whereabouts is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

SunHerald.com will update this report as more details become available.

Comments

