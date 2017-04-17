K-9 nabs man who led deputies on high-speed pursuit, sheriff says

A Tennessee man sought in a hit-and-run near Pass Christian rammed a patrol car and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before he was caught, the sheriff said.
A mini-van driven by Zachary William Brown, 26, struck a vehicle on Vidalia Road at Neco’s Family Market shortly after midnight Saturday, Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Brown failed to stop when a patrol officer tried to pull him over.
The Cleveland, Tennessee, man fled on Interstate 10 at speeds of more than 100 mph, Peterson said.
Brown stopped the van during the pursuit and rammed a patrol car and took off again, he said.
“I had a captain who was putting out Stop Sticks and he (Brown) hit the front of the captain’s patrol car and took off again,” Peterson said.
Tire-shredder devices set up in westbound lanes near the 24 mile marker deflated the van’s tires.
The van crashed on Firetower Road at the I-10 off-ramp and Brown got out and ran on foot, but a K-9 caught him, Peterson said.
Brown had been driving impaired and sustained injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening, he said. Brown was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and was released to deputies.
He was arrested on a felony fleeing charge with a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
The jail docket shows deputies also arrested Brown on several misdemeanors: DUI, suspended or revoked driver’s license, no proof of liability insurance, failure to comply and resisting arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
