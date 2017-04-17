Bond set for martial arts instructor accused of sex crimes against child

A judge Monday set bond at $40,000 for an Ocean Springs martial arts instructor accused of sexual assault of a juvenile whom he’d had contact.
U.S. Marshals arrested Allen Todd Pisarich, 48, was arrested last week on two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile while in a position of trust.
Judge T. Larry Wilson set bond at $20,000 per count and ordered Pisarich to have no contact with the juvenile.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said additional charges could be filed as the investigation proceeds.
The arrest came after investigators received a report last November of Pisarich’s alleged inappropriate contact with juveniles. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 13, 2016, according to information presented at court.
Pisarich, an Ocean Springs resident, has no prior felonies.
Pisarich is the owner of Academy of Mixed Martial Arts on Old Spanish Trail. The alleged victim was not a student at the academy.
Pisarich said in court that the charges are a “smear campaign” against him.
Sexual battery is a felony punishable up to 30 years in prison.
To report information in the case, call the Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com and leave a message.
Rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker
