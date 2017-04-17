Deputies called to report of shots fired at home find something else

The call was dispatched as a domestic fight with shots fired at a home, but deputies found drugs in plain view instead, officials said.
Deputies found marijuana and prescription drugs not prescribed to the couple who reportedly were fighting on Sunday night, Harrison County Sheriff’s Capt. Ryan Hearn said.
“The deputies found no evidence of shots fired,” Hearn said.
Lamount Umear Harger, 38, and Rozina Catrins Nance, 39, were arrested and booked at the county jail early Monday morning.
A relative was also at the home, Hearn said.
Harger, a felon, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute alprazolam and marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has four felony drug convictions from arrests in 1995 and 2012, the county jail docket shows.
Harger was held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $100,000.
Deputies arrested Nance on charges of possession of marijuana, alprazolam and hydrocodone.
Her bonds total $60,000.
Deputies also arrested each of them on a charge of disturbing the family peace. The misdemeanor carries a $1,000 bond in Harrison County Justice Court.
