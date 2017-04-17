MHP: Man arrested in hit-and-run that claimed Pascagoula man’s life

A man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed a Pascagoula man’s life on a state highway in Jefferson County.
Johnny Lee Beverly Jr., 25, died at the scene Saturday morning on Mississippi 553, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Brandon Fortenberry told the Sun Herald on Monday.
Investigation led to the arrest of Jawonski Williams, 29, of Fayette, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Williams was arrested at a residence in Fayette on Saturday night.
Williams had been southbound near Lehmann Avenue in a 2015 Chrysler when his car crossed the center line and struck Beverly, who was walking on the northbound side of the highway, Fortenberry said.
Two witnesses told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department they heard something that sounded like a crash about 1:30 a.m., but they couldn’t find anyone, Fortenberry said.
State troopers were notified of a body on the roadside about 10:30 a.m., he said.
MHP’s Troop M reconstruction unit is continuing its investigation.
SunHerald.com will update this report when details become available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments