South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 16, 2017

Casie Marie Bunte, 38, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on April 16, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Andre Lorenzo Wallace, 53, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Antonio Terrel Scott, 30, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a probation warrant from a DUI conviction and a misdemeanor charge of giving false information.
Brandon Lee Robertson, 26, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a parole warrant from a conviction on receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/ failure to appear in court.
James Shannon Jerkins, 43, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Jeremy Jardan Lewis, 39, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of driving on the wrong side of the road and expired driver's license.
Joseph Lee Arguelles, 31, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and DUI first offense.
Patrick Levon Brown, 42, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on an NCIC hit and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Shontel Jamel Stokes, 30, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while under an intoxicant/second offense, and three misdemeanor counts of contempt of court.
Steffani Nicole Bickett, 28, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of meth.
