Jordan Robert Rucker, 20, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Alfred Merideth McCullum, 54, was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Randy Lamar Ables, 50, was arrested Saturday by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of burglary of a storage shed.
Rebecca Elaine Ellis, 31, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge on possession of a scheduled substance.
Tyler Rashaud Nabors, 19, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on two charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Yolanda Genevia Lewis, 50, was arrested by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Zachary William Brown, 26, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fleeing a law enforcement officer.
Crime
April 16, 2017 11:04 AM
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 15, 2017
Charges are listed as shown on Coast jail dockets.
