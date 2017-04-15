South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, April 14, 2017

Alrico Ford, 28, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Audrey Richardson, 34, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, cocaine and heroin.
Delvin Martin, 36, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession, sale or transfer of a stolen firearm.
Jack Green 33, was arrested April 14, 2017, on a probation warrant for MDOC on a charge of embezzlement.
Jamie Fredericks, 37, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana.
Jinger Englehart, 22, was arrested April 14, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana. She also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI 2nd offense and contempt of court for defaulting on restitution.
Johnnie McNair, 40, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Johnny Miles, 35, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Kevin Smith, 58, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to stop when an officer signals, possession of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride and methamphetamine He also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, no insurance and possession of controlled substances.
Lamar Donald, 27, was arrested April 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Michael Cater, 47, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on three charges of possession of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, cocaine, methylene dioxymethamphetamine
Mindy Warden, 29, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule III, IV, V substance and oxycodone.
Mitchell Quince Jr. 27, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two probation warrants for possession with intent to sell. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Odess Sutton, 38, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Ricky Picou Jr. 25, was arrested Friday, April 14, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a commerical building, cars, etc. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Patricia Reavis, 19, was arrested April 14, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, reckless driving and failure to comply with a command from a law enforcement officer.
