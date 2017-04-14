Man shot in groin in St. Martin didn’t call cops, official says

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in St. Martin.
Capt. Curtis Spiers said the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Lamont Drive near the line between Harrison and Jackson counties.
Deputies learned of the shooting after responding to an area hospital where a gunshot victim went for treatment. The victim was shot once in the groin area and is stable, Spiers said.
The sheriff’s department does not yet have a suspect in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
