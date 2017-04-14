South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 13, 2017

Lavell Grider, 50, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on charges of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine and meth.
Allan Pisarich, 48, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of sexual battery.
Anthony Davis, 42, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias for embezzlement.
Anthony Wheeler, 40, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Dana Jones, 51, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and cocaine.
Denzel Collins, 33, was arrested April 13, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
George Trotter Jr. 26, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Holly Walker, 39, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Jacob Brown, 20, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of credit card fraud.
Jacob Simmons, 26, was arrested April 13, 2107, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Jamison Foerg, 30, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Percocet and meth.
John Donnelly, 31, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of an automobile.
Mary Donnelly, 33, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of an automobile.
Michael Milton, 47, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of commercial burglary.
Miles Hebert, 28, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Heroin
Shane Wyatt, 25, was arrested April 13, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Terrell Moran, 36, was arrested April 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
