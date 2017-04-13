Ocean Springs martial arts instructor accused of sexual battery

The owner of an Ocean Springs martial arts school was arrested after allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct toward juveniles with whom he’d had contact, officials said.
Allen Todd Pisarich, 48, was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the investigation began in November after the allegations were made. U.S. marshals arrested Pisarich on Thursday afternoon and an initial hearing was set for Monday.
Pisarich is the owner of the Academy of Mixed Marshal Arts on Old Spanish Trail, Ezell said.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, Ezell said.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments