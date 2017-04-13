Armed men shot, robbed spring break visitor in Biloxi

Police want the public’s help to find two men who shot and robbed a spring break visitor Sunday in a hotel parking lot.
The suspects used semi-automatic handguns early Sunday in the parking lot behind the Hampton Inn on Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, Investigator Tom Lamb said.
The wounded man is a 27-year-old Jackson resident who was in town for the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, he said.
“The victim didn’t know them,” Lamb said.
The wounded man told police two men confronted him in the parking lot about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. They demanded money and each of them fired a shot at him when he tried to get away.
One of the bullets went through the man’s leg, Lamb said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police provided pictures of a getaway car that appears to be a dark, four-door model resembling a Chrysler 200, Lamb said. The car has dark-tinted windows and aftermarket black rims.
Anyone with information about the incident or that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112. Or email a tip to the criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and while collecting a cash reward if a tip leads to a felony arrest or conviction.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
